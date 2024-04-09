Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. 10,557,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

