Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 369 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,314,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.13. The stock had a trading volume of 433,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,763. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

