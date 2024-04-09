Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,029 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.53. 590,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,227. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

