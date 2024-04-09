Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,519 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.79% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 312.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

Shares of UYG stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,063. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

