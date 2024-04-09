eCash (XEC) Tops One Day Volume of $94.88 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, eCash has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $94.88 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,081.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.00971989 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.00138153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,685,754,673,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,685,748,423,092 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

