Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 70,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 181,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 385,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

