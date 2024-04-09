Eric Chapman Sells 48,900 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

FVI traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.55. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1271642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

