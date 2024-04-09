Optas LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,505. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.