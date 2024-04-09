Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,293,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,041,387. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $295.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

