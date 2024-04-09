Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 800 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 3,239,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,102,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

