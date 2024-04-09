Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.32. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

