Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.32 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,447. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.