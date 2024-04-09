iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. 847,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.