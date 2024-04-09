Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.26% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPIE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,766. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

