Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.8% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.30. 29,513,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,643,586. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

