Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,397. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

