Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 128,925 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,925 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Adtalem Global Education worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 127,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,399. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

