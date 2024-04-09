Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 845,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

