Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,506 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Core & Main worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CNM traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. 1,646,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,430. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

