Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,938 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $5.07 on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,921. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

