Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,341 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $101,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 871,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,540 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.