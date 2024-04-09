Brown Financial Advisory Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

