Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.17 on Tuesday, reaching $447.21. The company had a trading volume of 435,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,358. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.25 and a 200-day moving average of $440.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.