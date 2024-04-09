Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

