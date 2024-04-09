Mina (MINA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.89 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $45.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,145,388,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,263,158 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,145,160,892.8400393 with 1,082,930,216.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.12081391 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $37,491,312.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

