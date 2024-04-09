Kava (KAVA) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $31.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00068506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

