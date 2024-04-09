Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,656 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of JFrog worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. 415,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,754. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,989,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,860,113.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 472,555 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,917. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

