Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 99,832 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,832 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Verra Mobility worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 324,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,059. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.



