WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,820. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.