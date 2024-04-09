Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 19,398 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of FTI Consulting worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.86. 34,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.