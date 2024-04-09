Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,587 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of International Game Technology worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,926,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 1,491,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

