Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,814 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. 1,600,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,922,954. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

