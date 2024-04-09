Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells 3,170 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $148,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. 120,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,258. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $829.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

