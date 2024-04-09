Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,463 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $49,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,417. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.39, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

