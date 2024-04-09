AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 5.1%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72. 978,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,394,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 392.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.