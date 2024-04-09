Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.28. Guild shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 4,076 shares changing hands.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Guild Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $872.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.82 million. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

