Reik & CO. LLC Sells 610 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:K traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,430. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $4,169,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,853,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,426,460.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,788,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.