Optas LLC Buys 80 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 3,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,698,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,058,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

