Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,137 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 100,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.88. 4,035,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

