Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

