Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,756 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 21.5% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 944,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

