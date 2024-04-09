Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 207,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

