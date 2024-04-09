SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,278 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 2,650,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.