SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Decreased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 38.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $46,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,467,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 696,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,956,000 after purchasing an additional 358,038 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 178,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,035. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

