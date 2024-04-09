WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 183,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

