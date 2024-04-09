WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $452,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,392,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of RSPU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 12,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

