Brown Financial Advisory Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 2.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $5,733,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $7,007,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $40,738,000. Finally, Flower City Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,481. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $183.23 and a 52-week high of $238.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

