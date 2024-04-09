Caledonia Investments PLC Boosts Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Caledonia Investments PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for 2.9% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC owned about 0.11% of Fortis worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after buying an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,130,000 after buying an additional 1,294,939 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,401,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,630,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,724,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,877,000 after buying an additional 306,228 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Trading Up 0.1 %

Fortis stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 252,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,433. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

