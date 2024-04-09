Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $35.31 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,894,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,341,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,558,863. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

