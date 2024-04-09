31,231 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,494,876 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.